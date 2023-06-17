Theme
In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps. (AP)
In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the Lavachet Wall at the Tignes ski resort, French Alps. (AP)

Three killed in light aircraft crash in southern France: Prosecutors

AFP
Three people were killed on Saturday when their light aircraft crashed in a hilly region in the south of France, the regional prosecutor said.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France, regional prosecutor Patrice Camberou told AFP.

Local firefighters said earlier they had been called out for an aircraft accident which had caused a fire in the surrounding vegetation that was quickly extinguished.

