‘Significant’ ammunition depot destroyed in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine says
Ukrainian forces destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Sunday.
“Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region,” Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed.”
Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the alleged attack.
Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts.
Rykove is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Read more:
Russia’s Putin lectures African leaders seeking to mediate in Ukraine
Britain’s Rishi Sunak to urge businesses to back Ukraine
Won’t make special arrangements for Ukraine: Joe Biden
-
Russia says its forces repelled several attempted counterattacks by UkraineRussia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday its forces had repelled numerous attempted counterattacks by the Ukrainian army at different frontline ... World News
-
‘Highly likely’ Russia was behind collapse of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam: ExpertsIt is “highly likely” that the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was caused by explosives planted by Russians, a team of legal experts ... World News
-
Russia’s Putin calls Ukraine’s Zelenskyy a ‘disgrace to Jewish people’Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, was a “disgrace” to people of his faith.“I have a ... World News