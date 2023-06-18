Theme
Ukrainian forces say they destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson. (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

‘Significant’ ammunition depot destroyed in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian forces destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Sunday.

“Our armed forces dealt a good blow in the morning - and a very loud one - in the village of Rykove, Henichesk district, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region,” Bratchuk said in a morning video message on Sunday.

“There was a very significant ammunition depot. It was destroyed.”

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia on the alleged attack.

Ukrainian media posted videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising far on the horizon with sounds of blasts.

Rykove is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

