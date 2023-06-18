Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, walks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, walks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Britain’s Rishi Sunak to urge businesses to back Ukraine

Reuters, London
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will ask entrepreneurs and businesses to step up investment in Ukraine at a conference next week to help it rebuild after Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a virtual appearance at the two-day event which starts in London on Wednesday, organizers said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Ukraine’s bravery on the battlefield must be matched by the vision of the private sector to help the country rebuild and recover,” Sunak will say, according to the text of his speech released by his office on Saturday.

“A financially stronger, technologically advanced Ukraine will bolster its ability to drive Russia back behind its borders,” Sunak will tell dignitaries and company bosses at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, according to the statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also due to speak, as is European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

Britain and other Western allies have given the Kyiv government billions of dollars of assistance and weapons since Russia sent its troops over the border on Feb. 24 last year, in what Moscow called a “special military operation.”

A new digital platform will be launched to connect Ukrainian and international companies to aid collaboration, the Downing Street statement said.

Another technology project will help Ukrainian and British entrepreneurs and businesses collaborate, and a 10 million pound ($13 million) fund will back low-carbon energy ideas in Ukraine, it added.
($1 = 0.7802 pounds)

Read more:

UK PM Sunak hits back at predecessor Johnson over honors for allies in latest row

UK opposition’s Starmer demands election amid Johnson resignation ‘farce’

Boris Johnson skeptical about UK PM Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size