Musk says Biden’s campaign call for more taxes on rich won’t see ‘action’
Elon Musk, the world’s richest-person and head of electric car-maker Tesla Inc., said President Joe Biden’s call for more taxes on super-wealthy Americans will only hurt lower-to-middle income groups.
“I agree that we should make elaborate tax-avoidance schemes illegal, but acting upon that would upset a lot of donors, so we will see words, but no action,” he said in a tweet. “Those who will actually be forced to carry the burden of excess government spending are lower to middle income wage earners, as they cannot escape payroll tax.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Musk’s tweet came in response to one from Biden saying “It’s about time the super-wealthy start paying their fare share.”
During his campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Biden asked union workers to support his reelection bid and called for new taxes on the wealthy and corporations.
While the number of billionaires in the US has risen to about 1,000, they pay some 8 percent of their earnings in taxes, he said.
“They paid at a lower tax rate than schoolteachers, than firefighters, probably anyone in this room. It’s time they paid a minimum tax. I don’t mind them being billionaires. Just pay your fair share, man,” Biden said.
Read more:
Rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes in campaign speech to union workers: Biden
Exclusive: US First Lady Jill Biden confident husband will be re-elected
-
Rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes in campaign speech to union workers: BidenPresident Joe Biden on Saturday appealed to blue-collar workers to support his re-election quest and help him compel the richest Americans to pay more ... World News
-
Video: Biden confuses audience with ‘God save the queen, man’ commentJoe Biden on Friday left Americans scratching their heads with an off-the-cuff remark that was, well, royally unusual for a US president: “God save ... World News
-
Exclusive: US First Lady Jill Biden confident husband will be re-elected“I don’t think you need to look at his age; you need to look at what he’s accomplished, what he’s doing right now, and what he will continue to do for the people of the United States,” Biden told Al Arabiya in an exclusive interview. World News
-
Biden says won’t speak to AG Garland as Trump indictment unsealedUS President Joe Biden said on Friday he had not spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland and had no plans to do so, as the Justice Department’s ... World News
-
Biden hails debt deal as ‘big win’ for AmericansUS President Joe Biden welcomed Thursday’s vote by the Senate to raise the national debt limit through 2024 and avert a first ever default as a “big ... World News
-
Biden trips, falls at Air Force Academy graduationUS President Joe Biden slipped and fell at a graduation ceremony on Thursday, video footage showed.After being helped up by Secret Service officers ... World News