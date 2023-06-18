Seven injured in Switzerland hot-air balloon accident

Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, when a hot-air balloon caught fire after take-off in northern Switzerland Saturday, police said.

The balloon had just taken off in the early morning from at around 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT) from Mattenboden when it caught fire and fell suddenly back to the ground from a low altitude, the police statement said.

Four women and three men aged between 28 and 62 were injured.

Of them, two women and a man received serious injuries.

The town’s fire brigade was able to extinguish the fire quickly and secure the area.

The Swiss Security Investigation Service (SESE) has launched an investigation into the incident.

