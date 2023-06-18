Theme
Ukrainian servicemen attend a military exercise at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian servicemen attend a military exercise at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine takes control of Piatykhatky village on Zaporizhzhia front: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A Russian-installed official acknowledged on Sunday that Ukraine had recaptured a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, its first gain on that front since it launched its counter-offensive earlier this month.

The official, Vladimir Rogov, said Ukrainian forces had taken the settlement of Piatykhatky and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The enemy’s ‘wave-like’ offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Heavy fighting continues in the area, he added. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, and Reuters could not independently confirm the situation on the battlefield.

Russia says it is inflicting heavy losses on Kyiv’s forces and President Vladimir Putin said last week that Ukraine had “no chance” of success in the counter-offensive.

Ukraine said last week it had regained control of about 100 square kilometers (38 square miles) of territory in just over a week, recapturing a string of villages in Donetsk region to the east.

