A Ukrainian service member fires a DShK machine gun during military drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian service member fires a DShK machine gun during military drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian shelling reportedly kills two villagers in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian news agencies reported on Saturday that Ukrainian shelling had killed two people in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, citing an unnamed emergency service representative.

The state-run RIA and TASS news agencies quoted the spokesperson as saying a child had also been injured when three shells fell on the village of Zelenopol. The Interfax agency described the dead people as villagers.

Reuters was unable to confirm events on the battlefield of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

