Ukrainian shelling reportedly kills two villagers in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian news agencies reported on Saturday that Ukrainian shelling had killed two people in the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, citing an unnamed emergency service representative.

The state-run RIA and TASS news agencies quoted the spokesperson as saying a child had also been injured when three shells fell on the village of Zelenopol. The Interfax agency described the dead people as villagers.

Advertisement

Reuters was unable to confirm events on the battlefield of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia tells Western media after ban from major forum: ‘No business as usual’

Russia repels Ukrainian attack on Druzhba oil pipeline facility: Governor

Russia ready for further nuclear arms control talks: Kremlin