A Ukrainian service member fires a DShK machine gun during military drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian service member fires a DShK machine gun during military drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 28, 2023. (Reuters)

Britain says Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday that over the last 10 days, Russia has likely started relocating elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors.

The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro River is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding, the ministry said in an update.

Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
