Britain says Russia has likely started redeploying its Dnipro troops

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said on Monday that over the last 10 days, Russia has likely started relocating elements of its Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF) from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut sectors.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The DGF redeployment likely reflects Russia’s perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro River is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding, the ministry said in an update.



Read more:

Ukraine says Piatykhatky among eight settlements liberated in past two weeks



Ukraine takes control of Piatykhatky village on Zaporizhzhia front: Official



Putin does not rule out that Ukraine’s army commander-in-chief could be abroad

Advertisement