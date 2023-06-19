US judge orders Trump lawyers not to share evidence ahead of trial

A US judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case with the news media or the public ahead of trial, according to a court filing.

The order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump’s access to the materials.

“Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the US or approval of the Court,” the order filed on Monday said.

It also specified that Trump “shall not retain copies” and that he may only review case materials “under the direct supervision of defense counsel or a member of defense counsel’s staff.”

The order granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defense stores and uses the documents.

