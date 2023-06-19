US judge orders Trump lawyers not to share evidence ahead of trial
A US judge in Florida on Monday ordered defense lawyers for former President Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case with the news media or the public ahead of trial, according to a court filing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump’s access to the materials.
“Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the US or approval of the Court,” the order filed on Monday said.
It also specified that Trump “shall not retain copies” and that he may only review case materials “under the direct supervision of defense counsel or a member of defense counsel’s staff.”
The order granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defense stores and uses the documents.
Read more:
Donald Trump addresses crowds as explosive indictment overshadows presidential race
Trump to address supporters after explosive indictment
Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine with Donald Trump: Spokesperson
-
Donald Trump addresses crowds as explosive indictment overshadows presidential raceDonald Trump addressed his supporters Saturday for the first time since his indictment on multiple federal charges propelled the 2024 presidential ... World News
-
Trump to address supporters after explosive indictmentDonald Trump will address his supporters Saturday for the first time since his indictment on multiple federal charges shot the 2024 presidential ... World News
-
Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine with Donald Trump: SpokespersonBritain’s former prime minister, Boris Johnson, and US former President Donald Trump discussed Ukraine and “the vital importance of Ukrainian victory” ... World News