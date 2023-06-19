Theme
Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire with 155mm self-propelled howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000), towards Russian positions at a front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on June 15, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says Piatykhatky among eight settlements liberated in past two weeks

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s forces have liberated eight settlements in the past two weeks of their offensive operations, including the village of Piatykhatky, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

“In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated,” Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to take the village of Novodonetske in the eastern Donetsk region where Kyiv’s counteroffensive has been focused.

