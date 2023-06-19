Ukraine strikes border regions with Russia, seven wounded: Officials
Strikes from Ukraine hit two Russian border regions early on Monday, wounding seven people, including a child, local governors said.
Strikes on the Belgorod region hit several residential buildings in the Valuisk district, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
“The Valuisk municipal district is under attack from Ukrainian forces. According to preliminary information, seven people were wounded, among them a child,” he wrote in a post that included a photo of a teddy bear next to a broken window.
All of the wounded have been hospitalized, he said.
Strikes on the Kursk border region hit two villages, causing damage but no victims, Governor Roman Starovoit said.
“Ukrainian forces hit the Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachi villages this morning,” Starovoit wrote on Telegram, adding that the strikes caused power outages and damaged several vehicles.
In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Governor Sergei Aksyonov said two drones were shot down overnight.
Attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine and in Crimea have increased over the past several weeks, as Ukraine forces wage a counteroffensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops.
