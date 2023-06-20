41 dead after reported riot in women’s prison in Honduras

A riot at a women’s prison northwest of the Honduran capital has killed at least 41 women, most of them burned to death, a Honduran police official said.

Authorities are working to identify the bodies, spokesperson Yuri Mora said, amid local media reports that a riot had broken out in the Centro Femenino de Adaptaciَn Social (CEFAS) prison, a women’s penitentiary around 20 kilometers from the capital city Tegucigalpa.

There is a history of deadly prison incidents in Honduras, with 18 inmates reportedly killed in a gang fight in a penitentiary in 2019, and over 350 dying in a fire in 2012.

