US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023. (Reuters)

China expresses willingness to work with US to increase passenger flights

Reuters
Published: Updated:
China is willing to work with the United States to increase passenger flights between them in a “flexible and pragmatic manner,” the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

During Antony Blinken’s visit to China, the US Secretary of State and China’s foreign minister Qin Gang agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights and welcome more students and business people, Chinese state media reported.

“The Chinese and US authorities are maintaining communication regarding the increase of passenger flights,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference.

