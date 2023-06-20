EU nations to train 30,000 Ukraine troops in 2023: Kyiv

European Union member states plan to train as many as 30,000 members of Ukraine’s armed forces this year, including from territorial defense units, Kyiv said on Tuesday.

“In 2023, the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian armed forces personnel, including soldiers of the territorial defense forces,” the defense ministry in Kyiv said.

The statement follows a pledge from EU officials in February this year that it would train 30,000 Ukrainian troops, building on an initial target of 15,000 personnel.

The announcement came as Brussels asked EU member states to back a 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) package to support Ukraine over the next four years.

