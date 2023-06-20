Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia December 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia December 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)

Four killed, two injured in explosion at gunpowder factory in Russia: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Four people were killed and two injured by an explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia’s central Tambov region on Tuesday, TASS reported.

Firefighters were en route to the facility which was on fire, it said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s defense minister: Ukraine plans to hit Crimea with HIMARS and Storm Shadows

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size