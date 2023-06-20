Four killed, two injured in explosion at gunpowder factory in Russia: Report
Four people were killed and two injured by an explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia’s central Tambov region on Tuesday, TASS reported.
Firefighters were en route to the facility which was on fire, it said.
