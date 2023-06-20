Theme
FILE PHOTO: The port bow railing of the Titanic lies in 12,600 feet of water about 400 miles east of Nova Scotia as photographed earlier this month as part of a joint scientific and recovery expedition sponsored by the Discovery Channel and RMS Titanic. (Reuters)
France to send ship to Titanic submersible rescue operation

Reuters, Paris
France will send a ship equipped with a deep-sea diving vessel to help the search-and-rescue operation for a disappeared submersible that took wealthy tourists to visit the site of the Titanic wreckage, the French government said on Tuesday.

The ship, called the Atalante, is managed by the Ifremer research institute. Ifremer said it had been contacted on Monday by the US Navy with a request for help.

“It carries the Victor 6000 autonomous robot, capable of descending to a depth of 6,000 meters, beyond the 3,800 meters of the wreck’s position,” Ifremer said, adding the ship was expected to arrive on the site by Wednesday evening local time.

Additional crew members from another ship are also being urgently dispatched to the search operation.

A government source confirmed to Reuters that a French national, The 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, was among those on board the missing vessel.

