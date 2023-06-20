Heavy fighting erupts in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland

Heavy fighting erupted in Garowe, the capital of Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland, on Tuesday morning as the local parliament began debating changes to the voting system, four witnesses said.



The Puntland government said on Facebook the regional parliament had voted in favor of considering amendments to the constitution, and further debates and votes would take place.



“Fighting erupted immediately after Puntland parliament voted for a one-man-one-vote election with multiple political parties. The lawmakers are still in the house, and heavy exchange of fire is rocking the town. It is a very fierce battle,” local elder Farah Osman said.



“Garowe is full of opposing forces. All roads are closed, all business [are] closed,” Osman said.



