Hungary’s PM Orban urges Serbia to release arrested Kosovo policemen

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged Serbian authorities on Tuesday to release three Kosovo policemen arrested last week in a border area between the two countries.

Orban also said it he found it unacceptable that the international community accepted Kosovo’s April local elections, which drew less than a 4 percent turnout, as being legitimate.

The three Kosovo policemen have been in detention since the arrest. Both Belgrade and Pristina gave different locations for their arrest, accusing each other of crossing the border illegally.

The detentions were the latest in a series of developments that have raised tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, sparking fears of renewed violence between the former wartime foes.

Following a joint session of the two governments in the city of Subotica in northern Serbia, Orban said the release of the three policemen “would surely help Serbia.”

He had asked Vucic to “consider his request” at the joint press conference.

Vucic has not replied directly to Orban but said: “Victor you are asking difficult questions.”

