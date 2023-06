A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Kepulauan Batu in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The quake’s epicenter was 194 km (120 miles) west of Padang in Indonesia at a depth of 37 km, the EMSC said.



Read more:

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia: EMSC

Advertisement

Earthquake strikes Babuyan islands in Philippines

‘Very strong’ earthquake shakes France