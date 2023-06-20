Daytime naps could prevent people’s brains from shrinking and staying healthy as they get older, according to a study published in the Sleep Health journal.

Brain shrinkage is a process that occurs naturally with ageing, but short day-time siestas may prevent this, researchers in the study say.

“In line with these studies, we found an association between habitual daytime napping and larger total brain volume, which could suggest that napping regularly provides some protection against neurodegeneration through compensating for poor sleep,” the researchers said.

Sleep is defined as a resting state in which the body is not active and the mind is unconscious, providing numerous health benefits.

The health benefits of sleep include getting sick less often, lowering the risk of serious health problems such as diabetes and heart disease and reducing stress.

According to the US Centre for Disease Prevention and Control adults between the ages of 18 and 60 need seven or more hours sleep, while teenagers need between eight to 10 hours per night.

Earlier this year a leading psychologist, based in the United Arab Emirates, urged adolescents to start setting themselves a consistent sleep schedule to help ward off common mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, mood swings, and negative thought patterns – all of which can arise from long-term sleep deprivation.

“Our bodies thrive on routine and setting a sleep schedule can help regulate the body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep at night and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning. It’s key to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even at weekends,” Dr Musa told Al Arabiya English in March.

