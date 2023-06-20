State Secretary Blinken says China spy balloon incident ‘should be closed’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the spy balloon incident with China “should be closed” in an interview with MSNBC posted online on Tuesday.



“We did what we needed to do to protect our interests, we said what we needed to say and made clear what needed to make clear in terms of this not happening again. So as long as it doesn’t, that chapter should be closed,” Antony Blinken said in the video interview with MSNBC.

