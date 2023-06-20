Video shows Ukraine commander, and Baby Yoda steals the show

Ukraine released video of its top commander, apparently to rebut Russian suggestions that he had been killed, injured or had fled, and his Star Wars badge stole the show.

The video, released by the General Staff late on Monday, showed Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi poring over maps with other generals. A clock in one shot showed Saturday’s date.

Advertisement

Russia has repeatedly suggested something may have happened to Zaluzhnyi, now leading Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces. He has often gone long periods without appearing in public, which Kyiv says is needed to maintain security.

The video showed Zaluzhnyi in combat uniform sporting a badge of Grogu, the pale green, pointy-eared hero best known as “Baby Yoda” from the hit Disney Star Wars TV show “The Mandalorian.”

Was it a playful touch from a gruff-faced commander known for his understated humor? Was Kyiv trying to send a message? The Ukrainian military didn’t say. A spokesperson for the General Staff referred Reuters to an assistant for Zaluzhnyi, who did not reply to a request for comment.

Ukrainian internet users pounced on the image, creating memes linked to the character, who, despite his small stature and cuddly appearance proves an unexpectedly fearsome fighter.

Many featured the catchphrase of the show’s tribe of Mandalorian warriors: “This is the way”. One featured Yoda - wearing his own badge with a picture of Zaluzhnyi.

Read more:

Russia’s defense minister: Ukraine plans to hit Crimea with HIMARS and Storm Shadows

Ukrainian forces strike Russians hard, inflicting heavy losses of troops, equipment

Ukraine says ‘biggest blow’ in counter-offensive yet to come, ‘tough’ to advance