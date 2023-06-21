Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Firefighters work at a site of residential houses destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released June 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Firefighters work at a site of residential houses destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released June 9, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Fire at wooden pallet factory near Moscow fast-spreading: Russian agencies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A fire at a wooden pallet factory near Moscow was spreading fast, Russian agencies reported late on Tuesday, citing emergency services.

Russia’s RIA news agency reported the fire was consuming some 6,000 square meters (64,600 square feet), doubling the area it reported only minutes earlier.

Advertisement

Russia’s TASS news agency cited a statement from the Moscow region prosecutor’s office as saying that according to preliminary information, an electrical short caused the fire.

There was no immediate information on possible casualties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian report says Israel denied plans to transfer Merkava tanks to Ukraine

Wagner chief ‘raises stakes’ with Russian defense ministry over contract policy: UK

Kakhovka dam collapse causes 1.2 billion euros in damage: Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size