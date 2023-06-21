Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

A military helicopter belonging to a foreign country crashed in central Croatia, the country’s defense ministry said Wednesday, as one media reports suggested it was a Hungarian aircraft.
Croatia’s armed forces gave no details of casualties for the crash, which happened in a mountainous area near the central Adriatic town of Sibenik. They said only that the aircraft did not belong to its military.
The military has mobilized a plane and helicopter to help survey the area where the helicopter went down.
Regional broadcaster N1 reported that the helicopter belonged to the Hungarian military and had three people onboard.
Croatia joined NATO in 2009 and frequently hosts military exercises with partner nations in the alliance.
