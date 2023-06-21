Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Protestors take part in a demonstration against the dissolution of the environmental movement Les Soulevements de la Terre (Uprisings of the Earth) in Angouleme, western France, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)
Protestors take part in a demonstration against the dissolution of the environmental movement "Les Soulevements de la Terre" (Uprisings of the Earth) in Angouleme, western France, on April 19, 2023. (AFP)

French government confirms shutdown of activist climate group SLT

AFP, Paris
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The French government issued a decree Wednesday outlawing an activist climate group it accuses of fomenting violence in a series of recent demonstrations, including one that saw fierce clashes with police over an irrigation project.

Uprisings of the Earth (SLT) condemned the shutdown and has called for protests in dozens of cities across France starting Wednesday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Under the claim of defending the preservation of the environment... (SLT) encourages sabotage and property damage, including with violence,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said after a cabinet meeting.

SLT is part of a new wave of more radical climate activist groups, including Extinction Rebellion, that say direct action is needed in response to insufficient efforts to combat climate change and global warming.

The dissolution procedure for SLT was launched in March after around 5,000 protesters battled with more than 3,000 police officers during a protest against a giant irrigation reservoir near Sainte-Soline in western France.

Two protesters were left in a coma afterwards, while around 30 officers were injured.

But Darmanin has drawn fire from left-wing opponents and rights groups for branding the actions of some protesters “eco-terrorism,” noting that SLT’s dissolution is based on a new law targeting extremist ideologies.

“It should not be used in a context of civil disobedience, where the freedom of expression and assembly takes precedence,” Greenpeace France said in a statement.

Greenpeace added that it would support SLT if it contested the dissolution decree before the State Council, which rules on the legality of French laws.

Read more:

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work in Stockholm

Restoring corals in Abu Dhabi: Marine scientists working to revive colorful reefs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size