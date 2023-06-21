Explosion occurs in Paris, four in critical condition

At least four people are in a critical condition after a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, reported French TV station BFM TV.

A Paris police official added that the facade of one building had fallen onto the street as a result of the explosion, and that many firefighters and members of the police force were attending to the scene.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The mayor of the arrondissement announced the gas explosion earlier on Twitter.

Watch: People gather at the scene of a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris.https://t.co/KtIrWNIiTS pic.twitter.com/5gs2Bkc3da — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 21, 2023

Paris police urged people to avoid the area.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a fire was underway on Rue Saint-Jacques in Paris’ fifth arrondissement, close to the Jardin Du Luxembourg and Sorbonne University.

Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion, The Associated Press reported.

Read more:

French government confirms shutdown of activist climate group SLT

France’s Lebanon envoy reaches Beirut for talks: State media

Four dead after fire from e-bike shop spreads to apartments in New York City