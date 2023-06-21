More than 35 migrants drown after dinghy sinks en route Spain’s Canary Islands: NGO

At least 35 people on a dinghy en route to Spain’s Canary Islands have drowned, the migration-focused NGO Walking Borders said on Wednesday.

A source in Spanish maritime rescue service told Reuters that a child had died and 24 people were rescued from the sinking dinghy in a Moroccan-led rescue operation carried out some 88 miles to the southeast of Gran Canaria Island.

The dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board, according to two organizations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone.

