New German ambassador to Russia confirmed after diplomatic ties downgrade
Germany on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Alexander Graf Lambsdorff as its new ambassador to Russia, weeks after the two countries announced a downgrading of diplomatic ties as relations collapsed after the invasion of Ukraine.
Graf Lambsdorff, a 56-year-old diplomat and member of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) in the ruling coalition, will take up his post in the summer after Russia gave the green light for the move.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He replaces Géza Andreas von Geyr, who has represented Germany in Russia since September 2019 and is now set to become Germany’s ambassador to NATO in Brussels.
Germany last month said it would shut down four out of five Russian consulates by revoking their licenses, a tit-for-tat move after Moscow’s decision to limit the number of German officials in Russia.
Graf Lambsdorff has sharply criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and backed Germany shoring up Ukraine’s armed forces with military aid. He is a descendent of a political and aristocratic family that traces its roots to Baltic Germans living in the Russian tsarist empire.
Read more:
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
Ukraine turns to Germany for Leopards as Russia claims dozen tanks destroyed in 24-hr
Germany economy to shrink this year, say economic institutes