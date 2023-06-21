Putin says half strategic missiles fitted with hypersonic systems: Everything to know

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that about half of the units of Russia’s Strategic Missile Force have been equipped with the latest Yars missile systems and are being rearmed with modern Avangard warheads.

“About half of the Strategic Missile Force units are now equipped with the latest Yars systems. Rearmament with modern missile systems carrying Avangard hypersonic warheads is in progress,” Putin said as cited by state news agency TASS.

He stressed that the strengthening and development of the army remained a top priority: “In light of the new challenges and invaluable experience of the special military operation we will continue to improve the Armed Forces in every possible way.”

What are hypersonic weapons?

Hypersonic missiles are advanced weapons that travel at extremely high speeds, typically exceeding Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound) or faster. These missiles employ cutting-edge technologies and aerodynamic designs to achieve unprecedented velocity and maneuverability.

Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow a predictable and parabolic trajectory, hypersonic missiles can maneuver unpredictably, making them highly challenging to track and intercept. Their incredible speed allows them to cover vast distances in a significantly shorter time frame, reducing the response time available for defense systems.

Hypersonic missiles are considered a game-changer in modern warfare due to their potential to deliver conventional or nuclear payloads with enhanced precision and the ability to strike targets with limited warning.

What is the Yars missile system?

The Russian Yars missile system is a modern intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that forms a key component of Russia's strategic nuclear deterrent. It is designed to deliver nuclear payloads to distant targets with great precision.

The Yars system comprises a mobile launcher vehicle, a missile complex, and a command and control center. It is known for its high survivability due to its mobility, making it challenging for adversaries to detect and target.

The Yars missile system has advanced capabilities, including the ability to launch multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), which can deliver multiple warheads to different targets with high accuracy. The Yars system represents a significant advancement in Russia's strategic missile capabilities, enhancing their nuclear deterrence posture.

What is the Avangard warhead?

The Avangard warhead is a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) developed by Russia. It is designed to be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile, such as the Yars missile system, and is capable of maneuvering at hypersonic speeds during its descent phase.

The Avangard warhead's unique feature lies in its ability to travel at incredibly high speeds, exceeding Mach 20, and perform sharp maneuvers to evade missile defenses. This makes it highly challenging for traditional anti-ballistic missile systems to intercept.

The Avangard warhead's maneuverability and speed give it the potential to bypass existing missile defense systems and deliver its nuclear payload with enhanced precision, making it a significant advancement in Russia's strategic capabilities.

The Avangard warhead represents a new generation of hypersonic weapons, reflecting Russia's efforts to maintain a technological edge in the field of strategic missile systems.

What does the Yars-Avandgard combo entail?

Equipping half of Russia's Strategic Missile Force units with the latest Yars missile systems and modern Avangard warheads signifies a significant upgrade in Russia's military capabilities. With the Yars upgrade, Russia's Strategic Missile Force gains improved accuracy, range, and reliability in its strategic missile arsenal.

The modern Avangard warheads, on the other hand, introduce a new level of sophistication and power to Russia's strategic missile capabilities. These warheads are difficult to intercept and provide enhanced precision in delivering their payloads. The hypersonic nature of the Avangard warheads significantly increases the speed and agility of Russia's missile systems, enabling them to strike targets with reduced warning time for potential adversaries.

Overall, the combination of the Yars missile systems and Avangard warheads enhances Russia's deterrence capabilities and strengthens its strategic nuclear posture. The advanced technologies and performance of these systems elevate Russia's military power by increasing the effectiveness, survivability, and potential impact of its strategic missile force.

