Russia arrests man for treason after attempting to send cryptocurrency to Ukraine
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a resident of the far eastern Khabarovsk region for treason for attempting to send money to the Ukrainian military, state news agency TASS reported.
TASS quoted the FSB as saying that the detainee had attempted to send money to Ukraine for drones, thermal imaging cameras, munitions and medical supplies “by way of cryptocurrency instruments.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
RIA, another state news agency, published FSB footage of a man being detained by two officers on a country road, and a subsequent search of his house.
TASS separately reported that the FSB had arrested a group of “saboteurs” in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol who were preparing an assassination attempt against officials.
It did not say how many people had been detained, or who their alleged targets were.
Read more:
Russia’s FSB says it thwarted Ukrainian ‘sabotage and terrorist plots’
Russia’s FSB arrests ex-defense industry workers suspected of spying for Ukraine
Russia’s FSB accuses Ukraine of planning ‘dirty bomb’ attack in Russia
-
Russia intercepts Ukrainian drones on way to Moscow region warehousesRussian air defenses downed three drones in the Moscow region on Wednesday, the Defense Ministry said, in what it called an attempted Ukrainian attack ... World News
-
Wagner chief ‘raises stakes’ with Russian defense ministry over contract policy: UKRussia's top mercenary and Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin “raised the stakes” in his ongoing feud with top brass at the Russian Ministry of ... World News
-
Russia’s FM Lavrov says ‘let NATO fight’ if it opposes freezing conflict in UkraineRussia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that if NATO opposed freezing the conflict in Ukraine, then the military alliance should send ... World News