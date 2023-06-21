Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A police car goes past the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, and Lubyanka Square in front of it in central Moscow on March 3, 2023. (AFP)
A police car goes past the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, and Lubyanka Square in front of it in central Moscow on March 3, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia arrests man for treason after attempting to send cryptocurrency to Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained a resident of the far eastern Khabarovsk region for treason for attempting to send money to the Ukrainian military, state news agency TASS reported.

TASS quoted the FSB as saying that the detainee had attempted to send money to Ukraine for drones, thermal imaging cameras, munitions and medical supplies “by way of cryptocurrency instruments.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

RIA, another state news agency, published FSB footage of a man being detained by two officers on a country road, and a subsequent search of his house.

TASS separately reported that the FSB had arrested a group of “saboteurs” in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol who were preparing an assassination attempt against officials.

It did not say how many people had been detained, or who their alleged targets were.

Read more:

Russia’s FSB says it thwarted Ukrainian ‘sabotage and terrorist plots’

Russia’s FSB arrests ex-defense industry workers suspected of spying for Ukraine

Russia’s FSB accuses Ukraine of planning ‘dirty bomb’ attack in Russia

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size