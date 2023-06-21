Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified as Ghost, 24, and Soap, 30, test-fly a drone, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Two soldiers with the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Army who wanted to be identified as Ghost, 24, and Soap, 30, test-fly a drone, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, November 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia intercepts drones on way to Moscow region warehouses, governor says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s military intercepted two drones on their approach to military warehouses in the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the area, said on Wednesday.

“Debris was found, no damage or casualties,” Vorobyov said, adding that the drones fell near the village of Kalininets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that another drone was shot down near Lukino village in Moscow region.

TASS also reported two of the drones were intercepted on their way to the Taman Division of Russia’s Ground Forces. The division is based in Kalininets, some 60km (37 miles) from the Kremlin.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known who launched the drones.

In May, drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, in what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack and one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War Two.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Read more:

Ukraine spy chief blames Russia for ‘mining’ pond at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russian report says Israel denied plans to transfer Merkava tanks to Ukraine

Russia launches huge drone swarm against Ukraine as it gears to mark Victory Day

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size