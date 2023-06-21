Russia intercepts drones on way to Moscow region warehouses, governor says
Russia’s military intercepted two drones on their approach to military warehouses in the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the area, said on Wednesday.
“Debris was found, no damage or casualties,” Vorobyov said, adding that the drones fell near the village of Kalininets.
Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that another drone was shot down near Lukino village in Moscow region.
TASS also reported two of the drones were intercepted on their way to the Taman Division of Russia’s Ground Forces. The division is based in Kalininets, some 60km (37 miles) from the Kremlin.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. It was not immediately known who launched the drones.
In May, drones struck wealthy districts of Moscow on Tuesday, in what Russia said was a Ukrainian attack and one politician called the most dangerous attack on the capital since World War Two.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
