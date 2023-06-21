Russian report says Israel denied plans to transfer Merkava tanks to Ukraine

Reports of the possibility of Israel supplying Merkava tanks from IDF surpluses to Ukraine are false, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday citing the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

“The reports regarding the transfer of Israeli tanks to Ukraine are false,” TASS quoted the Israeli ministry as saying.

It added: “Following the war in Europe, several countries expressed interest in acquiring Merkava tanks from the IDF's surplus. The discussions have not yet resulted in an agreement and await approval from the Ministry of Defense as well as the interested countries.”

Last week, an Israeli defense official said Tel Aviv was in talks to sell used Merkava tanks to two countries, including one in Europe, in what would be the first such export of the tanks, according to the Times of Israel.

Yair Kulas, the head of the ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT, said his unit was advancing more sales of surplus equipment from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF): “There is a potential of several hundred million shekels there. The world is chasing systems, and production processes require time, and not everyone has the time to wait.”

Kulas highlighted that many European countries were seeking to replenish their stocks after donating billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and equipment to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. “European countries are helping Ukraine and supplying it with systems. The stocks in those countries are being emptied, they are renewing them by purchasing more modern and up-to-date systems, and this is where Israeli industries come into the picture,” he said.

“There are two potential countries with which we are holding advanced negotiations [on a sale of the Mervaka tanks]. I am barred from naming them, but one is on the European continent,” he added.

The Merkava is Israel’s main battle tank known for its advanced features and impressive combat performance. Developed domestically, it boasts a robust design with a focus on crew protection, firepower, and mobility. The tank incorporates unique elements like a rear-mounted engine for enhanced crew safety and an active protection system. Equipped with a powerful main gun and secondary weapons, the Merkava ensures effective engagement of enemy targets. Its agility and maneuverability across various terrains make it a formidable asset on the battlefield.

Regarding the Ukrainian conflict, Israel has offered humanitarian and diplomatic assistance to Kyiv but refrained from providing arms to the country, demonstrating a cautious approach to preserve its diplomatic ties with Moscow.

Israel's relationship with Russia is influenced by a range of complex geopolitical factors. The presence of Russia in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, directly impacts Israel's security, prompting the need for open communication channels. Additionally, historical and cultural ties, including a significant Russian-speaking population in Israel, contribute to the unique nature of their relationship. Recognizing Russia's global influence, Israel seeks to engage diplomatically to navigate regional dynamics and assert its own interests. By carefully managing the relationship, Israel aims to strike a delicate balance between cooperation and safeguarding its national security, while avoiding unnecessary conflicts and capitalizing on opportunities for collaboration.

