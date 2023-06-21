Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Women walk through a square in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Melitopol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Women walk through a square in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Melitopol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine ‘gaining ground’ in Zaporizhzhia region: Ukraine military spokesman

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian forces are gaining some ground towards Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said early on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“They had partial success, they are gaining ground,” Kovalev was quoted as saying in a post on the Ukraine Military Media Center’s Telegram channel, adding that the gains were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, among others.

Ukraine continues to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country, with “especially heavy fighting” taking place along near Lyman in the Donetsk region, he added.

Read more:

Russia intercepts drones on way to Moscow region warehouses, governor says

Ukraine says it drove out Russian forces from eight villages in its counteroffensive

Ukrainian shelling reportedly kills two villagers in Zaporizhzhia region

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size