Zelenskyy says ‘real projects’ necessary for reconstruction of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday it was necessary to move toward real projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine.



“We must move from agreement to real projects,” he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.



“There is a Ukrainian delegation that will present concrete things and we propose to do them together during my tour,” he said.



