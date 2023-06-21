Theme
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak applauds as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears on the screen at the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain, on June 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says ‘real projects’ necessary for reconstruction of Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday it was necessary to move toward real projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“We must move from agreement to real projects,” he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

“There is a Ukrainian delegation that will present concrete things and we propose to do them together during my tour,” he said.

