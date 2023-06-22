Armenian PM says Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will meet in Washington next week

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Washington next week, Russian news agencies cited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying on Thursday.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Washington, Moscow and the European Union are all trying separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars in the last 30 years and regularly clash over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.



Read more:

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ‘ethnic cleansing’ over Karabakh blockade

Advertisement