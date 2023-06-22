Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on January 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A view shows the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on January 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Armenian PM says Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs will meet in Washington next week

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Washington next week, Russian news agencies cited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Washington, Moscow and the European Union are all trying separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars in the last 30 years and regularly clash over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Read more:

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ‘ethnic cleansing’ over Karabakh blockade

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size