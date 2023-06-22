Deadly gas explosion at China restaurant kills 31

A gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant on Wednesday night in China’s northwestern Ningxia region killed 31, according to state-run Xinhua news agency, prompting President Xi Jinping to order a safety overhaul across the country.
Seven people were still undergoing treatment for burns and cuts from broken glass after the blast, which was triggered by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the restaurant, Xinhua reported on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The barbecue shop in Yinchuan, capital of Ningxia region, is well-known locally with a loyal following, according to media reports. The blast happened during peak dining hours, with high school students and retirees among the dead.
The explosion, on the eve of a long weekend as millions of tourists expected to hit the road during the Dragon Boat Festival, led Xi to call on all regions to rectify safety risks and
“hidden dangers.”
Accidents due to gas and chemical blasts are not uncommon in China despite years of efforts to improve safety. In 2015, a series of explosions in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people.
Read more:
Four critical, 37 injured and two missing after Paris fire caused by explosion
Petrochemical plant fire in US sends 5 workers to hospital
Seven dead, including child, after gas explosion in Russia's Novosibirsk
-
Four critical, 37 injured and two missing after Paris fire caused by explosionFour people are in a critical condition, 37 have been injured and two are missing after an explosion caused a fire and the collapse of a building in ... World News
-
Four killed, others injured in explosion at gunpowder factory in RussiaFour people were killed and several others were injured Tuesday in an explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia, officials said.The gunpowder plant ... World News
-
Explosions heard near Damascus as Israel launches air attackExplosions were heard near Syria’s capital Damascus as Israel launched an air attack, Syrian state TV reported early on Wednesday.“An Israeli ... Middle East