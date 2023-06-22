Pakistan PM meets IMF’s Georgieva, hopes funds to be released ‘as soon as possible’
Pakistan hopes funds allocated under the International Monetary Fund’s bailout program will be released as soon as possible, the country’s prime minister said on Thursday, adding that the nation remains committed to fulfill all necessary requirements.
With a little over a week go to before the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) expires at the end of June, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the new Global Financing Summit in Paris, his office said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible,” the statement said.
Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month’s imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November but the IMF has insisted on a number of conditions being met before it makes any more disbursements.
Read more:
US will push for progress on debt restructuring, says Yellen in Paris
Prospects of IMF bailout for Pakistan dimming: Moody’s
Pakistan inflation spikes as IMF standoff continues
-
US will push for progress on debt restructuring, says Yellen in ParisWashington plans another “push” on Thursday for creditors to grant relief and restructure debts of poor and developing coun-tries, according to US ... World News
-
Prospects of IMF bailout for Pakistan dimming: Moody’sPakistan is at an increasing risk of failing to restart its $6.7 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund, putting the South Asian ... World News
-
Watched by IMF, Pakistan to present budget amid economic, political crisesPakistan’s government will present its annual budget to parliament on Friday needing to satisfy the IMF to have any chance of securing the release or ... Economy
-
Pakistan narrows funding gap to $2 bln, hopes of securing IMF loan this weekPakistan is pursuing efforts to secure the remaining $2 billion in external funding gap out of a $6 billion target to revive a long-delayed bailout ... Economy
-
No change in Pakistan’s external financing requirements for bailout: IMFPakistan’s external financing requirements have not been changed in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over bailout funds, the IMF ... World News
-
UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan: Finance ministerThe United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the International Monetary Fund that it will provide support of $1 billion to Pakistan, the South Asian ... Gulf
-
IMF to discuss Pakistan’s budget plans as bailout funding lifeline nearsThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to discuss Pakistan’s budget plans for the coming financial year, as part of a long-awaited bailout ... Economy
-
Pakistan moves closer to IMF loan after Saudi Arabia commits $2 billion loanPakistan moved a step closer to an International Monetary Fund bailout after Saudi Arabia assured the global lender it will provide a $2 billion loan ... Saudi Arabia
-
Pakistan inflation spikes as IMF standoff continuesInflation in crisis-racked Pakistan has jumped 31.5 percent according to state data published Wednesday, as Islamabad continues to stare down IMF ... World News