Russian court rules WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich must stay in detention until August
A Moscow court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerhskovich and upheld an earlier ruling that he should remain in jail on espionage charges until late August.
The 31-year-old US citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until August 30. Defense lawyers had challenged the decision.
Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced around inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin at the Moscow City Court.
Before the hearing began, other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the proceedings took place behind closed doors.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Gershkovich’s parents and US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy attended the hearing. Speaking to reporters afterward, Tracy said that “Evan continues to show remarkable strength and resilience in these very difficult circumstances.”
Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia. The US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.
His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.
Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. US embassy officials were allowed to visit him once, but Russian authorities rejected two other requests to see him.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday that the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.
Read more:
Russia denies US consular visit to jailed WSJ journalist
US envoy to Russia pays first visit to WSJ reporter Gershkovich in Moscow prison
US ‘deeply disappointed’ by Russia’s rejection of request to visit reporter in prison
-
Russian official accuses US of exerting ‘pressure and threats’ over WSJ’s GershkovichA senior Russian official accused the United States on Tuesday of exerting “pressure and threats” on Moscow over the case of detained Wall Street ... World News
-
Blinken: Russia must provide consular access for detained WSJ reporter GershkovichUS consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained in Russia, Secretary of State Antony ... World News
-
US Senate leaders demand release of WSJ journalist detained by RussiaThe Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate on Friday unanimously denounced the arrest by Russia of American journalist Evan Gershkovich on ... World News