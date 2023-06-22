Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia warns US against sending NATO troops to Ukraine
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday called on the United States not to make “mistakes with dangerous consequences” and send NATO troops to Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.
