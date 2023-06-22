Theme
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia warns US against sending NATO troops to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday called on the United States not to make “mistakes with dangerous consequences” and send NATO troops to Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

