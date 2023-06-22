Theme
Ariel view of the Nord Stream gas leak seen from a Danish defence aircraft at mid-sea in Denmark September 30, 2022. Danish Defence Command/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Ariel view of the Nord Stream gas leak seen from a Danish defense aircraft at mid-sea in Denmark on September 30, 2022. (Reuters)

Sweden’s prosecutor reserves right to classify Nord Stream probe materials

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Sweden’s prosecutor’s office reserves the right to classify material from its investigation into last year’s sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s RIA news agency cited it as saying on Thursday.

If the investigation is dropped and no conclusions are made, materials will not be made public, RIA reported.

Russia has unsuccessfully demanded access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the blasts that severely damaged the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea.

Dutch spies warned CIA of Nord Stream attack plot: Reports

