Smoke billows in Sudan's capital Khartoum on May 27, 2023, five days into a one-week ceasefire. (Photo by AFP)
US adjourned Sudan talks on Wednesday because format not succeeding

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
The United States on Wednesday adjourned Sudan talks because the format was not succeeding in the way they wanted, US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have brokered ceasefires between Sudan’s warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at talks in Jeddah. Phee told a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Thursday that the ceasefires have not been fully effective but have allowed the transmission of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

