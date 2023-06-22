US orders $1.15 bln of AMRAAM missiles, including for sales to Ukraine, Saudi Arabia

The US Air Force awarded a $1.15 billion contract to Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RTX) for AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), the Pentagon said. This will cover missile sales to several foreign allies and partners of the US, including Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.

The Pentagon said the AMRAAM contract involved “unclassified foreign military sales” to 18 countries: Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the UK.

RTX will produce AMRAAM missiles, telemetry systems and spare parts under the contract, in addition to providing production engineering support, the Pentagon said. The company is expected to complete the work on Lot 37 of the missiles by January 31, 2027.

RTX said in a statement this order was the largest AMRAAM missile contract to date and the fifth production lot of the highly advanced missiles. The order covered providing missiles to both the US Air Force and US Navy and would include the latest AMRAAM configurations: the AIM-120 D-3 and AIM-120 C-8.

“Integrated on 14 platforms in 42 countries, AMRAAM is the only fielded air-to-air weapon with the ability to counter peer threats at extended range,” said Paul Ferraro, president of Air Power at RTX.

AMRAAM is an advanced medium-range air-to-air missile system that has an all-weather, beyond-visual-range capability. It is a versatile weapon designed for air superiority and defense against enemy aircraft. It has become a key component of the US air-to-air arsenal and is widely used by various countries around the world. The missile offers exceptional range, speed, and accuracy, making it highly effective in engaging targets at medium and long ranges. Its advanced guidance system, which includes active radar homing, enables it to track and engage multiple targets simultaneously, even in challenging electronic warfare environments.

AMRAAM's capability to engage both aircraft and cruise missiles provides a critical layer of defense for military forces operating in contested airspace. The missile has undergone several upgrades over the years to enhance its performance, including improvements in its seeker technology and increased resistance to countermeasures. With its proven track record and continuous development, AMRAAM remains a vital component of modern air defense systems and serves as a deterrent against airborne threats in various international defense agreements and collaborations.

