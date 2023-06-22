Ukraine ‘hopeful’ it could get US Abrams tanks in time for the next offensive: FM

There is “hope” Ukraine could get US-made Abrams tanks in time for Kyiv’s next offensive against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Thursday.

Asked about the possibility of Ukraine receiving Abrams tanks in time to take part of the current counter-offensive, Kuleba said in a televised interview with state broadcaster Suspilne: “There is hope, but one should not think only in terms of this counter-offensive… You should not look at this counter-offensive as the last and decisive one. There will be so many counter-offensives, as many as is needed to expel Russia from our territory.”

He went on to compare the Abrams and the Leopard tanks: “The Abrams, as a tank, is a much more complex design than the Leopard, with all due respect.”

The FM said that supplies of Abrams tanks was a work in progress: “We are working for now, but bearing in mind that we will need tanks, armored personnel carriers and other equipment for potential future offensives.”

His statements come amid intense clashes between Ukraine and Russia’s forces across multiple, wide-spread battlefronts, after Kyiv launched its long-awaited counter-offensive to reclaim Russian-occupied territories almost three weeks ago.

Moscow claimed to have destroyed at least 13 of Ukraine’s West-supplied tanks over the past weeks since Kyiv launched its counter-offensive operations.

Kyiv did not publicly acknowledge losses of its West-supplied tanks. However, it appealed to Germany earlier this month for more Leopard tanks and armored vehicles. Meanwhile, Denmark and Netherlands reportedly purchased 14 Leopards for Ukraine to be delivered by the first quarter of 2024.

President Joe Biden had announced in January that the US is going to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine – the equivalent of one Ukrainian tank battalion. The White House said the deliveries would take some time because this was a procurement, but that the US would begin now to work to establish a comprehensive training program for Ukraine’s forces as the tanks are complex systems that require a significant amount of training and maintenance. The Department of Defense was said to be working through the mechanisms to deliver the fuel and equipment Ukraine will need to operate and to maintain the Abrams.

The German Leopard 2 and the US M1 Abrams are two highly advanced main battle tanks known for their firepower, protection, and mobility. The Leopard 2 is praised for its exceptional armor, powerful gun, and advanced technological systems. Its modular composite armor provides superior defense, while its advanced suspension enables excellent maneuverability. The M1 Abrams is recognized for its durability, agility, and firepower. It features robust composite armor, a potent 120mm smoothbore gun, and advanced technology like thermal sights and computerized fire control systems. Both tanks prioritize crew survivability and possess unique characteristics tailored to their respective nations' requirements.

The Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams exemplify the pinnacle of armored warfare technology. The Leopard 2 emphasizes mobility and firepower, reflecting Germany's approach, while the M1 Abrams prioritizes durability and adaptability to suit the needs of the US. These tanks serve as formidable assets in their respective countries' military arsenals.

