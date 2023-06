A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Hokkaido, Japan region early on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 306 km (189 miles), EMSC said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

S.Africa’s Johannesburg residents feel tremors after 5.0 magnitude quake

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia: EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Myanmar