In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on December 28, 2022, a Russian soldier takes part in drills at an unspecified location in Belarus. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia will not disclose details about nuclear weapons it is placing in Belarus

Reuters
Russia will not disclose any details about the nuclear weapons it is deploying on the territory of Belarus, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.

Ryabkov also said Russia had no plans to inform the United States about tests of its nuclear-powered underwater drone, Poseidon, because they did not fall under existing verification agreements, according to the state news agency TASS.

