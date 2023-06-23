US, India agree to end six WTO disputes, lift retaliatory tariffs

The United States and India have agreed to end six disputes at the World Trade Organization, US authorities said Thursday, after a meeting between the countries’ leaders.

India also “agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs” on certain US products such as chickpeas, lentils and almonds, the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office added in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The USTR announcement came during a visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, and both nations have also reached major deals on engines for fighter jets, semiconductor investment and space cooperation.

The tariffs India imposed came in response to US measures on steel and aluminum, and the USTR statement said “these tariff cuts will restore and expand market opportunities for US agricultural producers and manufacturers.”

“Today’s agreement represents the culmination of intensified bilateral engagement over the last two years,” said USTR Katherine Tai.

Of the six WTO disputes, three were initiated by the United States and the other three by India.

They involve measures on solar cells and solar modules, the renewable energy sector, as well as measures on steel and aluminum products, the statement said.

Read more:

Modi denies discrimination in India at Biden press conference

US House turns aside far-right Republican impeachment vote on Biden

Biden calls religious pluralism ‘core principle’ for India, US