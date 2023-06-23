Ukraine forces advance in south, battles rage on to restrain Russia in east: Kyiv

Ukraine claimed “partial success” in gaining ground in the south, meanwhile intense clashes raged on in the east as Ukrainians fought to prevent Russia’s forces from making advances.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said on Telegram: “In the south, our offensive continues. We are gradually advancing forward, having partial successes, and pushing the enemy back and leveling the front.”

As for offensive operations in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk, two cities in the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region, Malyar said: “The Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions. In some areas, progress has been made as we advanced and are consolidating our positions.”

She stressed that Ukrainian forces were conducting both defensive and offensive operations in the east. “Our defense forces continue to effectively deter the advance of Russian troops in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. The enemy did not advance a single meter. Fighting continues in all directions.”

Malyar had said on Wednesday that the east remained the main direction where Russia concentrated its offensive with the target being to reach the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the direction of southern Tavria area, Ukrainian forces reported success in some areas. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian troops in the southern Tavria sector, said: “Our soldiers continue to move forward and achieve success in some areas,” as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

He said that over the past 24 hours, Russians lost in Tavria more than three companies, in addition to the destruction of 21 pieces of military equipment which included three tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, drones, self-propelled mortar, an electronic jamming system, radar system, and vehicles. He also reported the destruction of two Russian ammunition depots.

Furthermore, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening update more Russian losses at the hands of the Ukrainian military: “Over the past day, units of the rocket forces and artillery hit a [Russian] command post, two enemy manpower and equipment clusters, two ammunition depots, a fuel depot, 23 artillery units in firing positions, two electronic warfare systems and two transmitter stations.”

Additionally, the Ukrainian Air Force launched seven strikes on Russian manpower clusters, and four strikes targeting Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff reiterated that Moscow was continuing to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. “Fierce battles are ongoing. Over 20 combat engagements were recorded during the past 24 hours,” it said.

