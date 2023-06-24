Belarus’ Lukashenko told Putin of Prigozhin talks outcome: State news agency

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had a second telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening to inform him of the results of his talks with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Earlier, Lukashenko’s office said he had spoken to Prigozhin with Putin’s approval, and that the mutinous head of the Wagner militia had agreed to stop the movements of his fighters, some of whom were advancing on Moscow in a convoy, and de-escalate.

