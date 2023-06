Belarus says Wagner mutiny in Russia was ‘gift’ to Western countries

Russia’s close ally Belarus said Saturday that the armed insurrection underway by the Wagner mercenary group was a “gift” to Western countries, warning the uprising could spell “disaster.”



“Any provocation, any internal conflict in military or political circles, in the information field or in civil society is a gift to the collective West,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said, citing a statement by Minsk's Security Council.



