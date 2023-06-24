Theme
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he meets with GCC Foreign Ministers at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (File photo: Reuters)

Blinken says he spoke with G7, EU ministers as Russia situation develops

Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he spoke with G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative for foreign affairs after Wagner fighters took control of some military facilities in southern Russia.

“The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.



Blinken spoke with all of his G7 counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the State Department said.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a release.

